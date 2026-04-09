Additional Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra Mohanty arrested in DA case

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Bhubaneswar: Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, the Additional Chief Engineer of Dam Safety, Odisha, Bhubaneswar was arrest by Odisha Vigilance for possession of disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance sleuths informed that Mohanty will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack for possession of disproportionate assets.

Based on searches conducted on properties linked to Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 1 palatial multi storeyed building at BBSR, 1 farm house with a double storeyed building with area approx 4000 sqft. spanning Ac. 1.71 dcml, 8 plots, deposits over Rs 1.81 crores, cash Rs 6.23 lakhs, gold 350 gms, 2 four wheelers, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

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In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.15/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 has been registered against Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, Additional Chief Engineer, Dam Safety, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Investigation continuing.

Also Read: Additional Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra Mohanty began services with Rs 2000 salary, now owns these assets worth crores