Additional Chief Engineer in OBCC with 45 plots 1.62 crore bank deposits arrested by Odisha Vigilance

Cuttack: Additional Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar Rath in OBCC with 45 plots 1.62 crore bank deposits arrested by Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday. Based on searches conducted on properties, Additional Chief Engineer, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), office at Chief Construction Engineer, R&B Cuttack Circle he was arrested.

It is worth mentioning that, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including two multi storeyed buildings, two high value Flats in Bhubaneswar, 45 Plots (three more Plots worth RSD value approximately Rs. 1 Crore unearthed), one Medicine store, one Crusher unit, Gold approximately one Kg, deposits over Rs. 1.62 Crore, two Four wheelers, two JCBs, one Excavator, one Rock breaker etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Following this, Pradeep Kumar Rath has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to Court for possessing DA. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 20/2024 has been registered against Sri Pradeep Kumar Rath, Additional Chief Engineer, OBCC.

Odisha vigilance raids launched at 12 locations of Additional Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar Rath, OBCC Cuttack on Monday. The raid was conducted on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA).

The alleged accused engineer has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Rath, Additional Chief Engineer, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), office at Chief Construction Engineer, R & B Cuttack Circle.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by nine DSPs, 11 Inspectors, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack at the following 12 places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Khordha. Here are the places where raids are being conducted under the Odisha vigilance raid on engineer. Odisha vigilance arrests Additional Chief Engineer on DA charges. The raids wer conducted at the following places:

1. Residential house of Pradeep Kumar Rath, located at Satya Vihar, Pandara, Rasulgarh,Unit- 38, Bhubaneswar.

2. Apartment(B-2) of Pradeep Kumar Rath, located at Oyster Apartment, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

3. Double storeyed building of Sri Rath located at Jagannahpur(Acharya Nagar), Bhadrak town, Dist- Bhadrak.

4. Office room of Sri Rath, located at the O/o Chief Construction Engineer R & B Circle, Barabati Stadium,Cuttack.

5. Paternal house of Rath located at Village Purusandha, PO; B.T.Pur PS; Agarpada Dist; Bhadrak.

6. Another paternal house of Rath located at Village-Randiasasan PO; Randiahat, PS/Dist; Bhadrak.

7. Construction of any structure/house, if any, over the plots available at Jajpur.

8. Construction of any structure/house, if any, over the plots available at Khordha.

9. Construction of any structure/house, if any, over the plots available at Cuttack.

10. Residential house of his close associate located at Jajpur town, Dist; Jajpur.

11. Residential house of his another associate located at Shastri Nagar Bhubaneswar, Dist; Khordha.

12. Medicine store of his son located at Indradhanu Market, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

The Vigilance officials so far have unearthed the following properties of Pradeep Kumar Rath:

Residential triple-storey building at Satya Vihar, Pandara, Bhubaneswar. Another residential triple-storey building at Bhadrak town. A flat at Oyster Apartment at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. Another flat at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar. One crusher unit in Dhenkanal. A medicine store-cum-residence of area approx. 1000 sqft at Indradhanu market, Nayapali, Bhubaneswar. 42 plots (three in Bhubaneswar, one in Khurda, two each in Cuttack, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal and 32 in Jajpur). Fixed deposits in different banks and post offices worth Rs 88 lakh. One four-wheeler (Eco Sports), 2 JCBs, one excavator and two two-wheelers.

