Adapa Pahandi mishap: LoP Naveen Patnaik writes to Odisha CM, requests to take preventive steps

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the Adapa Pahandi mishap took in Puri a couple of days ago and requested him to take concrete steps to prevent recurrence of such incident.

In his letter to Majhi, the former Chief Minister expressed his deep grief and sadness and said that such incident had not taken place in the history of Jagannath Temple.

Patnaik said that the manner in which the Bada Thakura (Lord Balabhadra’s idol) slipped and fell on ‘charamala’ (makeshift ladder) during “Pahandi” was quite heart-wrenching and the incident has hurt many “Jagannath premis.”

However, the casual comments by few ministers have further pained the devotees of Lord Jagannath, the LoP said and requested the CM to take personal responsibility to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in future.

Notably, Lord Balabhadra’s idol slipped and fell on ‘charamala’ while the servitors were conducting the ‘Pahandi’ procession before taking it to the Adapa Mandap inside the Gundicha Temple on July 9. At least 5-7 servitors were injured following the mishap.