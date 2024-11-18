Actor Manoj Mishra apologizes for his controversial remark on Byasakabi, watch

Bhubaneswar: Actor Manoj Mishra is once again in news. Recently, he has apologized for his remarks on Byasakabi.

As per reports, Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra apologized for his controversial remark on Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati.

Earlier Mishra had reportedly made remarks on Byasakabi Fakir Mohan’s legendary literary creation ‘Randipua Ananta’. However, after being criticised for the said remark he has finally apologized.

I don’t have any knowledge about the writings of Byasakabi Fakir Mohan. He mentioned in his post that he is sorry if inadvertently hurt someone’s sentiment.

It is to be noted that there was strong protest in Balasore over Manoj Mishra’s controversial remark on Byasakabi. So much so that on Sunday morning a complaint was filed in his name in Balasore Town Police Station.

A few days ago Odia Film and Television Directors’ Association had filed an FIR against Manoj Mishra at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Cuttack alleging that he has been defaming the character of artists and directors who are working in the Odia film industry.

The members of the association, in the FIR, claimed that Mishra has been giving negative comments and remarks against them on social media platforms.

Watch the video here: