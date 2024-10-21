Actor Buddhaditya apologizes to Congress for comment on Rahul Gandhi, watch

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Buddhaditya Mohanty has apologized Congress for his comment on social media about Rahul Gandhi. He apologized in a press meet.

As per reports, the actor said that it was his mistake. After realizing my mistake, I immediately deleted the post from social media. Herewith I seek apology to the Congress. I have no relationship with Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

Two days ago, after an FIR was lodged at the Police Station against the actor, he had begged apology. Today, he bagged apology in a press meet.

Two days ago, the actor apologized after the FIR against the orthodox actor Buddhaditya Mohanty. Today again he apologized. After killing NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, he made a controversial post about the names of two Congress leaders.

In his Facebook post, he had appealed Lawrence Bishnoi to kill two Congress leaders. Condemning this, the State Students’ Congress filed an FIR against him at the Capital police station. They demanded immediate arrest of Mohanty.

However, Buddhaditya has apologized over the post. He said that it was not my intention to target and insult anyone.

