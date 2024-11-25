Action against Z Estates, Rs 1.39 Crore seized during raid in 9 places

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs.1.39 Crore while conducting search operations in connection with an investigation being carried out against M/s Z Estates Private Limited (ZEPL) and others.

The anti-corruption team on its X handle informed that the officials conducted search operations at 9 locations in Odisha, Delhi and Gurugram under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 on November 22 in connection with an investigation being carried out against M/s Z Estates Private Limited (ZEPL) and others.

During the search operations, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1.39 Crore and various incriminating documents have been recovered and seized, the ED said on its official X handle.

