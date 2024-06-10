Achyuta Samanta has immensely contributed for Kandhamal’s development: Sura Routray

Bhubaneswar: Senior politician and former Jatani MLA Sura (Suresh) Routray today hailed KIIT and KISS found Achyuta Samanta saying he has immensely contributed for the development of Kandhamal Lok Sabha segment.

Speaking about Samanta, Routray said that Achyuta Samanta’s contribution especially in the field of education and social work cannot be ruled out. He has played a vital role in shaping the life and career of thousands of students.

Achyuta Samanta was the number one MP of the country, whom the people of Kandhamal lost, the senior leader said adding that thousands of tribal students have become doctors, engineers and achieved great success in life by freely studying at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University, founded by Samanta.

It is to be noted here that Samanta quit active politics following his defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. He was re-nominated by BJD to contest from Kandhamal Lok Sabha segment, which he had represented between 2019 and 2024.