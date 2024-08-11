Achyuta Samanta gets yet another honorary doctorate degree

Odisha
achyuta samanta gets honorary doctorate degree

Bhubaneswar: Renowned philanthropist, educationist and social reformer Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with the Honorary Doctorate by the Techno India University in Kolkata of West Bengal.

The Techno India University conferred Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS Universities, with the honorary doctorate degree acknowledging his significant contributions to education, social service, and women’s empowerment.

This is the 59th honorary doctorate degrees Achyuta Samanta has received so far. With this, Samanta reportedly became the first person in the world to gets 59 honorary doctorate degrees.

Samanta received a rousing welcome on his arrival at the Kolkata airport to receive the honorary doctorate degree.

