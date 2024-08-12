Achyuta Samanta gets 59th Honorary Doctorate

By Subadh Nayak
Kolkata: Eminent educationist and philanthropist Prof. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred honorary doctorates by many prestigious universities across various countries for his outstanding contributions to education and social work.

Techno India University (TIU), a prominent university in Kolkata, awarded the honorary PhD to Prof. Samanta today for his remarkable achievements in these fields. This marks his 59th honorary doctorate.

He received the honour at a special function organized by the university. Prof. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the university and the people of West Bengal for their love and affection.

