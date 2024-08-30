Achyuta Samanta calls on Union Education Minister, discusses how to make Bhubaneswar education hub & attract foreign students

Bhubaneswar: Noted Educationists and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Friday.

During their meeting, Pradhan and Samanta had an excellent discussion on how to further improve the quality of education in Bhubaneswar and make it a hub for attracting foreign students.

The Union Education Minister also advised Samanta to take the research in Odisha further through KIIT and KISS Universities in Bhubaneswar.

After meeting the Minster, Samanta said, “I am deeply grateful for his (Pradhan’s) commitment to enhance education, particularly in the areas of research in Odisha, and his keen interest in the progress of KIIT & KISS.”

Pradhan’s dedication to the growth and development of our state’s education sector is truly inspiring, he added.

