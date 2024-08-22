Achyuta Samanta appointed as Senior Adviser to the President of National Transition Council of Guinea

Bhubaneswar: Eminent educationist and philanthropist Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been appointed as the Senior Adviser to the President of the National Council Transition (Conseil National de Transition- CNT) of Guinea, Dr. Dansa Kourouma. This appointment was approved by the cabinet of the National Transitional Council of the Republic of Guinea.

Dr. Kourouma had previously visited KIIT & KISS in January this year. He was impressed by the wide range of activities, including education, health, and social initiatives, carried out by Dr. Samanta through KIIT & KISS. During his visit, he requested Dr. Samanta to become his adviser. After receiving Dr. Samanta’s consent, Dr. Kourouma presented the proposal to the Guinean cabinet. Guinea is a country in West Africa.

Dr. Samanta will provide guidance on education, health, and economic development as an honorary adviser for Guinea. Dr. Kourouma has submitted the necessary documents to Dr. Samanta’s representative in Guinea. Previously, Dr. Samanta served as a senior adviser to the Government of Manipur. He is the first Odia to become adviser to any country. He thanked the Guinean government and assured he would advise on best practices in education, health, and economic development.

