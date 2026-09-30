ACF Soumya Ranjan death case: Supreme Court dismisses Bidya Bharati’s plea

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Cuttack: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Bidya Bharati Panda, wife of deceased Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, challenging orders of the Odisha High Court.

Bidya Bharati Panda had challenged the Orissa High Court’s decision in the case. With the apex court declining to intervene, the High Court’s order remains in force.

She had approached the Supreme Court after the Orissa High Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings against her in connection with Soumya Ranjan’s death.

The Crime Branch investigated the case and treated the incident as an accidental death. A chargesheet was filed against Bidya Bharati under provisions including Sections 285 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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In July 11, 2021, Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, who was posted as ACF at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district died while he suffered severe burn injuries at his official residence.

Following his death, his family alleged that he had been murdered and named his wife Bidya Bharati, then DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kumbha as accused.