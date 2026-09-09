ACF Soumya Ranjan death case: Orissa HC directs Bidyabharati Panda to appear before Trial Court by Oct 1

Advertisement

Kataka: The Orissa High Court today directed Bidyabharati Panda, the wife of deceased Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mahapatra, to appear before the trial court on or before October 1, 2026.

The Orissa High Court directs Bidyabharati Panda to appear before Trial Court while declining to interfere with the rejection of her plea seeking exemption from personal appearance. She had cited her government contractual employment and 524-km distance from the trial court.

According to the High Court, the court proceedings involve serious offences, including those under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC, therefore, the accused must participate in proceedings once process has been issued.

Advertisement

While rejecting Bidyabharati’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance, the court said that practical difficulties can be addressed through remedies available under law.

However, Panda can seek exemption under Sections 205 or 317 Cr.P.C., wherever appropriate. Besides, the court said that she can also seek bail to address apprehension of arrest.