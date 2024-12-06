ACF Rebati Raman Joshi is under Vigilance scanner, his list and worth of property will shock you; Check

Bhubaneswar: Rebati Raman Joshi, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of Hirakud Wild Life Division in Sambalpur is under Vigilance scanner as the anti-corruption team launched raid at different locations on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

As per the data shared by the Vigilance department, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in the name of Joshi and his family members;

One triple storeyed building with area 9,700 Sqft. at Ainthapalli, Sambalpur worth approx. Rs.1.80 Crore

One commercial building at Malipalli, Sambalpur on SambalpurJharsuguda Road given on rent to Godrej Interio

One building at Padmapur, Dist-Bargarh.

One 2-BHK flat in Satyam Royale Apartment at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

One 3-BHK flat vide No.A-406, City Pride Apartment building, Farm Road, Sambalpur.

Two 2-BHK flats vide No.G-5 & G-6, Kanheya Block, Brijdham Housing Society, near Church Chowk, Sambalpur.

7 nos. of plots of which 4 in prime areas of Sambalpur town & 3 in Padampur, Bargarh. (The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/ flats/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.)

Cash Rs 14,71,200/.

Gold jewellery weighing 150 gms & Silver ornaments 300 gms.

Bank & Insurance deposits Rs.31,31,849/-.

1 two wheeler & household articles worth Rs.9.13 lakhs.

The ACF is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of the ACF at following 9 places in Sambalpur and Bargarh;

Triple storeyed building at Ainthapalli, Sambalpur.

Flat No. G-5, Kanheya Block, Brijdham Housing Society, near Church Chowk, Sambalpur.

Flat No. G-6, Kanheya Block, Brijdham Housing Society, Sambalpur.

Flat No. A-406, City Pride Apartment building, Farm Road, Sambalpur.

Single storeyed commercial building at Malipalli, Sambalpur on Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road.

Single storeyed building at Padmapur, Dist- Bargarh.

Paternal house of Sri Joshi at village Balanda, Bijepur, Dist- Bargarh.

His Govt. Quarter near Deer Park, Sambalpur

Office chamber of Sri Joshi at Sambalpur

A total of 9 teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 3DSPs, 10 Inspectors, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur.

Enquiry is in progress.

Also Read: Former Secretary Of Kalapathar PACS LTD Jagdish Ratha Convicted In Vigilance Corruption Case