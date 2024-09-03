Accident in Udala, 1 dead and 4 critical as ambulance crashes into police van

Udala: There has been an accident in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, in which one person has died, said reports on Monday.

According to reports, 108 ambulance hit a police van while patrolling. A home guard died in the accident. As many as four people were seriously injured in the accident. Among the critical are the IIC, the driver and the pharmacist and helper of the ambulance.

The accident in Udala took place in front of the Udala Indian Oil petrol pump late last night. Four people have been shifted to Baripada in a critical condition.

According to the information, the Udala police van was out on lane patrolling last night. There were other employees including the IIC in the said van. The car stopped in front of the open Indian Oil petrol pump.

Just then a 108 ambulance, which was speeding towards Udla after leaving the patient, hit the police van. The impact was so strong that the police car overturned almost three times. And the workers were trapped under it.

Then, with the help of local people, they took everyone out of the lane. The condition of all of them was critical and they were immediately admitted to Udala Medical Center. There the doctor declared a home guard dead. The police vehicle was crushed in the accident. Udala police reached the spot and are investigating into the accident.