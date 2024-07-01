Accident in Rourkela Steel Plant of Odisha, 7 critically ill

Rourkela: In a tragic accident in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Sundargarh district of Odisha as many as seven workers have been critically injured, said reliable reports on Monday.

According to reports, while maintenance work was going on in a blast furnace seven people fell ill due to as sudden gas leak, which happened suddenly. All those ill in the accident in the Rourkela Steel Plant have been admitted to Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

It has been reported that the condition of one of them is critical. The gas leak occurred while the maintenance work was going on. As a result, maintenance workers were injured. Now according to the latest update the number of injured has increased to eight. It is worth mentioning here that that all the injured have been admitted to the ICU and are undergoing treatment.

