Accident in Nabrangpur of Odisha, son dead and man critical as ambulance crushes them

Nabarangpur: Accidents taking away lives leaving people wounded is a major problem these days. The accident was caused by an ambulance this time. The minor son died on the spot whereas the man has been critically injured in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

A lethal accident occurred on the National Highway of Mahendra village that comes under Jharigaon Town Police Station of Nabarangpur district. As per reports, an ambulance collided into a father-son duo riding a cycle. It hit them from the back. As a result the eight-year-old kid died in the spot and the father sustained fatal injuries. The man was then admitted to Dabugaon Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, people were furious seeing such an accident. They have reportedly blocked the road and have placed the dead body on Mahendra Square. This has led to a traffic jam in both sides of the road. The police have reached the spot and are trying their best to pace the people and tackle the disorientation. There has been too much tension in the village regarding the accident but police is trying to explain the villagers say reports.

