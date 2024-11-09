Accident in Bahanaga of Odisha: 4 critical as car runs them over

Bahanaga: In a tragic incident, there has been an accident in Bahanaga of Balasore district in Odisha on Saturday, said reliable reports. The accident has been reported from Gopalpur Bazar of Bahanga Block in Balasore district.

There was a huge crowd of people in the market near Gopalpur. At this time, a car going towards Balasore was driving at a high speed and ran over as many as four people.

All those who were injured were first admitted to Gopalpur Hospital and then later to Balasore District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as their condition deteriorated.

The Gopalpur police reached the spot and seized the car that caused the accident and is investigating into the incident. Further detailed reports awaited. (This is a developing story)