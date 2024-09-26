Accident at Bhubaneswar AG square: Bolero overturns hit by car, 5 narrowly escape

By Himanshu
Accident at Bhubaneswar AG square

Bhubaneswar: A road accident has taken place at the AG square of the capital city of Odisha at the wee hour of today. Five people narrowly escaped. The accident took place after a speeding car hit a Bolero and resultantly the Bolero overturned.

As per reports, at about 4 am today a car hit a Bolero vehicle at AG square. As a result the Bolero overturned. The five people who were travelling in the Bolero narrowly escaped.

Police immediately reached there and rescued the injured persons. The four people who were onboard in the car sustained simple injury. The injured patients of the Bolero were sent to Capital hospital for treatment.

It has been reported that as it was raining and also it was the wee hour of the day, the driver felt drowsy and thus hit the Bolero.

