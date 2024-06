New-Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) give a nod for the empanelment of IAS officer Anu Garg for holding post at the Centre at secretary or secretary-equivalent level.

Garg happens to be a 1991-bath IAS officer of Odisha cadre and at present posted as the Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources, in Odisha.

