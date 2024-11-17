ACC approves Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahu’s deputation to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has reportedly approved the intre-cadre deputation of 2006-batch IAS Manoj Kumar Sahu to Odisha.

The ACC has given its approval to the proposal of the Department of Personnel & Training for the intre-cadre deputation of Sahu to Odisha for a period of three years.

Sahu, who is an Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT )– cadre officer, is currently posted as Deputy Election Commissioner in Election Commission (EC) office in Delhi. He is a resident of Singapur village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghapur district.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the Odisha government would give him an important portfolio in the state’s administration. Besides, it is suspected that the State government is likely to effect a reshuffle among the IAS officers in the State.

It is to be noted here that Sahu has served as the District Magistrate in Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and was also the Collector pf the districts of West Siang and Kurung Kumey in Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from this, he served as a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in Delhi and is the man behind the flagship Drinking Water Program- Har Ghar Jal, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.