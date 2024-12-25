Ability beyond disability: Disable youth from Odisha’s Boudh dist wins Global Model Mister India in Pune, watch

Kantamal: A disable youth from Boudh district has proved that he is disable but not incapable. He has owned the Global Model Mister India title that was held recently in Pune of Maharashtra.

Meet Jogindra Meher from Sadeipur village in Boudh district of Odisha. He has brought laurels to the State by winning the title Global Model Mister India.

Jogindra is hearing and impaired. However, despite this disability he has earned this feat.

Jogindra will participate in the international modelling competition in Mumbai that is to be held in April 2025.

Recently he was felicitated in Boudh district for his achievement where the present audience wished him luck to win the upcoming international modelling competition.

Watch the video here: