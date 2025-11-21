Abhijit Majumdar is out of ventilator support, neurological status improves slightly

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Noted Ollywood music director and singer Abhijit Majumdar is out of ventilator support and there is slight improvement in his neurological status, informed AIIMS Bhubaneswar today.

In its latest bulletin about Majumdar’s health status, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar today said that he is in Medicine Ward (E6-Isolation Room) for continuity of his care.

Majumdar’s vitals are stable, he is out of ventilator support, and there is slight improvement in his neurological status e.g. spontaneous eye opening, following simple commands like showing tongue, etc. it added.

It is to be noted here that the veteran music director having multiple comorbid condition (Hypertension, Hypothyroidism, chronic liver disease), admitted to AIIMS emergency on September 4 AM in a comatose state, on ventilator support. He was shifted to Medical ICU for further management.

On evaluation, he was found to have: Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome (both pontine and extrapontine: progressive disease), Bilateral Pneumonia (HAP), Blood stream infection (MDRO-Acinetobacter), Chronic liver disease, Dyselectrolytemia (hypokalaemia, hypophosphatemia, hypomagnesemia) and Nutritional deficiency (Vitamin D, Folic acid).

His pneumonia and blood stream infection resolved, his dyselectrolytemia and nutritional deficiencies corrected. Percutaneous tracheostomy was done on September 9 in view of prolonged mechanical ventilation, gradually being weaned off from mechanical ventilation, and was shifted to Medicine ward (E6- Isolation Room-29) on September 25 for continuation of his care.

He was shifted to medical ICU again on October 11 due to worsening of his clinical condition requiring mechanical ventilation support and vasopressors. He was gradually weaned-off from vasopressor and mechanical ventilator support as his clinical condition improved.

