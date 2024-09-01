Abhada sale in Jagannath Temple Puri to be streamlined, 20 ex-army personnel to be deployed

Puri: Abhada sale in Jagannath Temple Puri is all set to be streamlined, 20 ex-army personnel to be deployed in the temple.

According to reports, the sale shall be streamlined in Anand Bazar inside the Puri Srimandir premises. Ex-army personnel have been appointed in Puri temple.

A special arrangement has been launched from today to bring reforms in the Anand Bazar (the place in Jagannath Temple in Puri in which Abhada is sold). Ex-army personnel will guard Anand Bazar in two shifts.

In the first shift, ten people will guard from 6 am to 2 am and in the second shift, another 10 people will guard until 10 pm. A special dress code has also been imposed for the retired army personnel who will monitor the sale of prasad other than mahaprasad in Anand Bazar.

