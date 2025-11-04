Abduction of Odisha man in Sudan: CM Mohan Majhi urges MEA to rescue him

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to rescue Adarsh Kumar Behera, an Odia youth from Jagatsinghpur district, who has been kidnapped by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Majhi, after learning about Adarsh ​​from the media, immediately directed the senior officers of the state to take appropriate steps in this regard.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Director General of Intelligence has written to the Ministry of External Affairs requesting it to take steps to bring Adarsh ​​back. Along with this, the Chief Resident Commissioner (CRC), Odisha, in New Delhi has also written to the Ministry requesting it to be in touch with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to get information about Adarsh ​​and bring him back safely.

It is worth noting that Adarsh ​​Kumar Behera of Kotakana village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district has been working in Sudan since 2022. Recently, his family received news that he ​​has been kidnapped by the RSF.

Meanwhile, the Odisha CM also advised Adarsh’s family to deal with the situation with patience as the government is taking all possible efforts to bring him back safely.

