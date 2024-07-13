Abadha worth lakhs of rupees destroyed due to delay in rituals of Lord Jagannath in Puri!

Puri: The Suar Mahasuar Nijog in Puri of Odisha has alleged that abadha worth lakhs of rupees got destroyed due to delay in rituals of Lord Jagannath at the Gundicha temple.

This year lakhs of devotees have visited Puri to witness the Ghosh Yatra (Rath Yatra) and other related festivals in between Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra.

The Suar Maha Suara Nijog said that due to meet the requirement of such a huge number of devotees adequate amount of abadha (offering of Lord Jagannath) is being prepared daily. However, due to delay in the execution of the rituals of the God abadha worth about Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh got destroyed, alleged the Nijog.

It has been learnt that today this matter will be discussed with the Collector of Puri and then only the solution will come up. It will be known why the rituals are getting delayed.

It has been alleged that due to the delay in the execution of the Madhyanha Dhupa and 2nd Bhoga Mandapa niti the devotees are not getting chance to buy the offering and also the baradi offering. Hence, abadha worth lakhs of rupees is lost. Adequate amount of abhada is being prepared for the devotees every day.

On the other hand reacting on the unfortunate incident during the Adapa Pahandi in which Lord Balabhadra slipped from the hands of the servitors, the main Badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra said that he has not witnessed such an incident in his whole life. He has warned that during Bahuda Yatra if more numbers of servitors will be present on the chariot it will be a problem for the pahandi.

Irregularity has been done in execution of the rituals of the Lord. Rituals have been broken which had not been witnessed in years. The Senapatalagi ritual was performed in the Anasara ghara. The Ratha Agyanmala niti has also been violated. The Lord was taken in Pahandi while he had eaten anything (without providing the Lord any offering to eat and the pahandi ritual was done). The Netrotsav and Nabajoubana rituals were done on Dwitiya (2nd day) when it should be done on the Pratipada day, alleged Haladhar Das Mohapatra, the mukhya Badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra.