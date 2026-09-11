‘Aashirbad Ka Diya’: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida urges to light lamps on September 17

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Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has called upon all women beneficiaries across the state to participate in the ‘Aashirbad Ka Diya’ programme on the evening of September 17 by lighting lamps in their homes.

The Deputy Chief Minister conveyed that this lighting of lamps would serve as a symbol of service, gratitude, and women’s empowerment. This decision was taken during a review meeting held today under her chairmanship.

According to Parida, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLAFs), Block and District Level Federations, ‘Lakhpati Didis’, Producer Groups, and Producer Companies from across the state will actively participate in this initiative.

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Mansi Nimbhal, the Secretary of Mission Shakti, and Dr. Monica Banerjee, the Director of Mission Shakti along with other officials attended the meeting physically while Chief Development Officers (CDOs), Block Development Officers (BDOs), CLF members, GPLAF representatives and SHG members from all 30 districts participated virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida said, “If every woman beneficiary lights a lamp as a symbol of resolve and gratitude towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and ‘Viksit Odisha 2036’, the entire state will be illuminated by the light of women’s empowerment. Each lamp will reflect the potential, self-respect, and aspirations of our women, as well as their contribution to the development of the state and the nation.”

It is worth noting that the ‘Aashirbad Ka Diya’ programme is being conducted as part of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-2026’, organized by the State Government from September 17 to October 17, 2026.