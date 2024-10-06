AAP reveals electricity bill scam in Puri, Bill ranges from Rs 20

Puri: The Aam Aadmi Party government slammed the TP Central Odisha Distribution limited (TPCODL) recently in a press meet regarding the electricity bill scam in Puri.

The party alleged that after using TV, fridge, AC, water motor at home, the electricity bill is only 20 rupees per month.

In an exclusive report by Kalinga TV, in more than 30 Sebayats household, hotels in Puri, the monthly electricity bill comes to only Rs 20 and it is continuing for some years which is quite a shocking piece of news.

On being informed about the irregularities of the electricity bill, the Collector of Puri, Siddharth Shankar Swain, has said, the incident is quite unacceptable. The law is same for all the people.

The Collector of Puri informed, a high level committee will be formed to look after the major scam in the electricity bill and strict action will be taken against the stakeholders, TPCODL officials and employees involved.