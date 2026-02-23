94,485 government posts lying vacant in Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as 94,485 posts are lying vacant in different departments of the state government, informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

While replying to a question of MLA Chakramani Kanhar in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said that as of February 12, 2026 there are a total of 94,485 posts are lying vacant in different departments of the State government. The state government has decided to fill-up 65,000 posts in the first two years.

“As many as 39,505 posts have been filled up between June 12, 2024 and February 12, 2026 and the state government has issued fresh notifications for recruitment of various posts,” Majhi added.

The CM further said that the State government has introduced Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 inorder to curb cheating and ensure transparency in state-level recruitment and entrance exam. Because of this, the state government is keeping a close vigil on the organizations that are entrusted to manage the exams, he mentioned.