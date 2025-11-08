93rd birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal observed at KISS and KIIT

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: While the 93rd birth anniversary of the great leader figure, politician and founder of the daily newspaper ‘Pragatibadi’, Late Pradyumna Bal is being celebrated all over Odisha, KIIT, KISS and KIMS celebrated the 93rd birth anniversary of Late Pradyuman Bal on Saturday.

On this occasion, L&T Chairman and Managing Director S. N. Subramaniam attended the program organized at the KISS premises as the chief guest and remembered Late Pradyumna Bal.

Addressing the students, Dr. Achyut Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS said, every year to remember Late Pradyumna Bal, his birth anniversary and death anniversary are celebrated at KISS and KIIT. Late Bal was a visionary man. Late Bal’s work ethic, honesty, impartial journalism, social service and tribal development have always inspired me.

The ideas that Late Bal had, are being implemented at KISS. Late Bal always thought about the upliftment of the neglected, poor and tribal people of the society.

KIIT University Vice President Corporate Relations Sameer Panda, Vice Chancellor Professor Sharanjit Singh, Registrar Professor, Gyan Ranjan Mohanty, KISS University Registrar Dr. Prashant Kumar Routray attended the program as the chief guests and paid tribute to Late Bal and remembered him.

The guests advised the KISS students to be impartial, clear-minded and ethical like Late Bal. On this occasion, various competitions were held among KISS students. Later, the statue of Late Bal in KIMS Hospital was garlanded. Senior officials of KIMS, including the founder Dr. Samant, were present on this occasion.

