92,203 government jobs in Odisha to be filled soon, detailed reports here

Bhubaneswar: The vacant jobs in Odisha are soon going to be filled as the government is in action mode to fill up the 92,203 approved vacancies, said reports on Tuesday. The process for filling up the posts has started as per reports.

The State government has instructed various departments in this regard. Out of total 3,99,666 sanctioned posts in the state, 1 lakh 32 thousand 459 posts are vacant. Of these, the approval of the state empowered committee has been obtained to fill 92,203 posts, while the departments have been instructed to complete the approval process for the remaining 40,256 posts by September.

Out of the 92,203 posts approved by the state empowered committee, various recruitment agencies of the government have been informed in writing to fill up 78,999 posts, while the government has ordered to send requisitions to the recruitment agencies by the end of this month to fill up the remaining 13,284 posts.

The state government recruitment agencies have been asked to issue advertisements for all vacant government posts by December. Along with this, the state government will distribute employment letters to 18,788 junior teachers (schematic) through the recruitment fair in the month of September.

It has further been reported that the government has decided to distribute employment letters to eligible candidates for a total of 2,918 different categories of posts by organizing seven recruitment fairs in the month of September.

However, among the 40,256 original posts that have not yet received the approval of the state empowered committee, there are a maximum of 16,738 posts in the School and Public Education Department, 6,150 posts in the Home Department, 4,612 posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department, 2,050 posts in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, and 1,693 posts in the Higher Education Department.

Official notifications regarding the approved vacancies are yet to be announced by the State Government. Stay tuned for further updates.

