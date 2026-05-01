9 students from KISS University selected for Rugby Premier League 2026

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Bhubaneswar: As many as 9 students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University including five girls and four boys have been selected for the Rugby Premier League 2026.

The nine students who have been selected to be part of the Rugby Premier League are Kishore Majhi, Ganesh Dhangada Majhi, Ashish Shabar, Sanjay Kisan, Nirmalya Raut, Tarulata Nayak, Dumuni Marndi, Hupi Majhi and Mama Nayak

While Kishore Majhi was selected by the Chennai Bulls team for Rs 1,25,000, Ganesh Dhangada Majhi has been selected for Bengaluru Bravehearts for Rs 90,000. Similarly, Ashish Shabar will play for Mumbai Dreamers and Sanjay Kisan for Kolkata Bengal Tigers for Rs 50,000.

In the women’s category, Nirmalya Raut has been selected for Kolkata Bengal Tigers for the highest price of Rs 1,60,000. While Tarulata Nayak has joined Chennai Bulls for Rs 80,000, Dumuni Marndi will play for Delhi Reds for Rs 60,000 and Hupi Majhi and Mama Nayak will play for Mumbai Dreamers for Rs 50,000.

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The Rugby Premier League 2026 will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium from June 16 to 28.

These young talents of KISS are ready to play with the best players of the country. This is not just a selection, but the successful outcome of KISS’s long-term hard work, training and talent.

KISS is bringing-in foreign coaches to train the tribal youth on the national stage. After traveling from their villages to Bhubaneswar, these players have made their name on the national stage today. This has been possible due to the efforts of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS. These players met Dr. Samanta today and took his blessings. He also expressed his happiness and best wishes for their success.