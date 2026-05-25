9 places of Odisha record temperature above 43 degree Celsius; Boudh hottest at 45.9°C

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Bhubaneswar: Blistering heat and scorching summer winds continue to sweep Odisha as nine places of the state recorded temperature above 43 degree Celsius today.

The evening bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that Boudh turned out to be the hottest location of the state as it billed at 45.9°C, Titlagarh was the second hottest with a temperature of 45.5°C.

The other places where the mercury soared above the 43 degree Celsius mark are Bhawanipatna (44.5°C), Nuapada (44.5°C), Jharsuguda (44.4°C), Sambalpur (44.2°C), Balangir (44.2°C), Hirakud (43.2°C), and Sonepur (43°C).

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Such intense heatwave conditions will continue for next four days as the weather department has predicted. It has issued red warning for heat wave and warm night conditions in several parts of the state.

It sounded red warning for Sambalpur and Balangir saying heat wave and warm night condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places over these districts. Besides, heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Boudh.

The weather department also issued orange warning and forecasted that heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sonepur Nuapada, and Kalahandi.

Also Read: IMD issues red warning for heat wave and warm night conditions in Odisha