9 critical as pick up van overturns in Boudh district of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda
accident in boudh
Representational Image

Boudh: In a tragic incident, as many as nine people have been critically injured in pick up van accident in Boudh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the driver fell asleep on the wheels and the pick up dashed against the tree and overturned.

The locals immediately rushed to the spot and carried rescue operations, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The local police has reached the spot and started investigation in this regard.

Also Read: 6 killed in separate road accidents in Odisha
You might also like

Critical attack on brothers in Soroda, one dead and one critical

7 students of Parala Maharaja Engineering College rusticated, know why

Police issues traffic advisory in view of PM Modi’s visit to Bhubaneswar, see entire…

Police issue challan against Paralympian Pramod Bhagat for alleged drunken driving