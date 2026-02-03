9 Bangladeshi nationals sentenced to 2 years’ jail in Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment by a Khordha district court today in a landmark case involving illegal cross-border entry.

The Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF) had detained seven men and three women, including one minor, from Bhubaneswar Railway Station on March 8, 2025 on charges of entering India without valid documents under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in default of payment. The prosecution established the case through six witnesses and 14 documentary exhibits.

Investigators had seized Bangladeshi and Indian currency along with mobile phones from the accused.

Advertisement

This is the first instance in Odisha where a court has formally convicted Bangladeshi infiltrators in such a case.

Following the sentencing, the Bangladesh High Commission has requested the state police to hand over the convicts for repatriation after completion of legal formalities.

According to investigators, the group had reportedly crossed into India via Assam’s Dhubri border before reaching Odisha.

Also Read: DRDO carries out a successful demonstration of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet technology