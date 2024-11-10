89 DSPs promoted and transferred in Odisha, check full list here

By Subadh Nayak
89 dsps transferred

Bhubaneswar: As many as 89 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and transferred in Odisha.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department of the State government, 89 OPS Group-A (Junior Branch) officers i.e. Deputy Superintendent of Police have been promoted to the grade of OPS (Senior Branch) i.e. Additional Superintendent of Police of the O.P.S. Cadre in the scale of pay of Rs 67700 208700  in level-13 in the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017 per month on ad-hoc basis for a period of one year from the date they actually join in the promotional post or till retirement or till the recommendation of the O.P.S.C. is received and accepted by the Government whichever is earlier.

On promotion to the grade of OPS Group-A (Senior Branch) i.e. Additional Superintendent of Police, they are posted as mentioned against each. Check details here:

Sl Name of the Office/date of birth Present place of posting Place of posting recommended on promotion
1 Dakhin Charan Murmu, OPS Dob:25/05/1965 DSP, Vigilance Organization Addl. S.P., Intelligence
2 Sangram Tudu, OPS DOB: 02/07/1971 DSP, IAHTU, Sambalpur Addl. S.P., Intelligence
3 Mahendra Kumar Naik, OPS DOB:27I07/1965 DSP, Int. Orgn. Addl. S.P., Intelligence
4 Smt Saubhagya Laxmi Pattnaik, OPS DOB:25/10/1970 DSP, Hdqrs., Keonjhar Addl. S.P., HRPC
5 Shri Manoj Kumar Samant, OPS DOB:09/10/1972 DSP, EOW, BBSR Addl. S.P., SIW
6 Smt Harapriya Naik, OPS DOB:10/02/1970 DSP, Hdqrs., Khurdha Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Keonjhar
7 Shri Debisankar Pratap, OPS DOB:11/06/1970 SDPO, Berhampur Addl. S.P., DIB, Puri
8 Shri Rabi Narayan Padhy OPS DOB:22/04/1971 DSP, CAW & CW, BBSR Addl. S.P., OHRC, BBSR
9 Shri Debendra Narayan Dash, OPS DOB:01/01/1971 DSP, EOW, BBSR Addl. S.P., CID CB
10 Mr Raj Kishore Dash, OPS DOB:07I01/1972 DSP, PCR Cell, Nawrangpur Addl. S.P., DIB, Malkangiri
11 Shri Suprasanna Kumar Mallick, OPS

DOB:03/02/1969

 DPO, Phulbani, Sadar Addl. S.P., Railways
12 Shri Sudhakar Sahoo, OPS DOB:05/10/1966 SDPO, Sarankul, Addl. S.P,, Kendrapara
13 Shri Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar, OPS

DOB:23/09/1968

 DSP, IUCAW, Bargarh Addl. S.P., Deogarh
14 SmtNilimarani Panda, OPS DOB:12/07/1972 DSP, CID CB, Cuttack Addl. S.P., CID CB
15 Shri Sudarsan Dash, OPS DOB:01/04/1969 SDPO, Betnoti Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
16 Shri Pravat Kumar Biswal, OPS 25. DOB:28/04/1969 DSP, DIB, Bhadrak Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Dhenkanal
17 Shri Ranjan Kumar Day, OPS DOB:23/03/1969 DSP, DIB, Ganjam Addl. S.P., Bhanjanagar
18 Smt Anupama Mohapatra, OPS

DOB:04/08/1968

 DSP, Vigilance Orgn Addl. S.P., DIB, Angul
19 Smt. Puspalata Barik, OPS DOB:05/01/1972 DSP, PCR Cell, Bhadrak Addl. S.P., DIB, Jajpur
20 Shri Atanu Kumar Rout, OPS DOB:05/05/1971 Liasioning Officer, SFSL, BBSR Addl. S.P., SFSL
21 Mr Deepak Ranjan Jena, OPS DOB:25/05/1966 SDPO, Hindol Addl. S.P.,DIB, Kandhamal
22 Sandhya Rani Sahu, OPS DOB:22/01/1973 DSP, Vigilance Orgn Addl. S.P., Vigilance
23 Arun Kumar Dalai, OPS DOB: 26/05/1966 DSP, Int. Orgn. Addl. S.P., Intelligence
24 Shri Subhranshu Shekhar Mishra, OPS DOB:16/11/1972 SDPO, Balugaon Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Kalahandi
25 Shri Niranjan Padhi, OPS DOB:26/O7/1967 SDRPO, Rayagada Addl. S.P., DIB, Dhenkanal
26 Shri Niranjan Behera (A), OPS

DOB:04/02/1969

 DSP, CAW&CW, BBSR Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Balasore
27 Shri Abani Kumar Mohanty, OPS DOB:21/06/1972 DSP, Int. Orgn., Addl. S.P., Intelligence
28 Shri Jitendra Kumar Dalai, OPS DOB:20/04/1971 DSP, PCR Cell, Keonjhar Addl. S.P., BPSPA
29 Shri Sujit Kumar Panda, OPS DOB:08/05/1969 DSP, Hdgrs., Cuttack Addl. S.P., PTC Angul
30 Aswini Kumar Nayak, OPS DOB: 24/10/1968 SDPO, R. Udayagiri Addl. S.P., DIB, Balasore
31 Shri Prabin Chandra Tripathy. OPS DOB:01/02/1970 DSP, STE, BBSR Addl. S.P., BPSPA
32 Smt.Sabita Majhi, OPS DOB:22/04/1966 DSP, PCR Cell, Jajpur Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Mayurbhanj
33 Chinmaya Kumar Naik, OPS DOB: 12/05/1980 ADC to Governor, Odisha Addl. S.P., Kalinganagar
34 Dr.Chandra Sekhar Hota, OPS

DOB:01/07/1985

 DSP, DIB, Gajapati Addl. S.P., BPSPA
35 Smt. Sasmita Sahoo, OPS DOB:01/02/1975 DSP, EOW, BBSR Addl. S.P., EOWN
36 Bimal Kanta Nayak, OPS

DOB:28/11/1976

 DSP, IUCAW, Bhadrak Addl. S.P., PTC Angul
37 Sasanka Sekhar Beura, OPS DOB:11/11/1987 SDPO, Balsore, Sadar Addl. S.P., DIB, Sambalpur
38 Akash Chandra Sahoo, OPS DOB:14/05/1981 DSP, BPSPA, BBSR Addl. S.P., PTI Byree
39 Deepak Kumar Gochhayat, OPS

DOB:17/05/1982

 DSP, Hdqrs., Mayurbhanj Addi SP, Mayurbhan
40 Sanjaya Kumar Mohapatra, OPS

DOB:14/01/1976

 SDPO, Aska Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
41 Smt. Indurekha Paschimakabat, OPS DOB:12/07/1982 OPS, SDPO, Pallahara Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Bargarh
42 Gautam Kisan, OPS DOB:25/06/1981 ACP, Police Commissionerate Addl. S.P., DIB, Mayurbhanj
43 Aditya Sen,, OPS DOB:14/04/1980 DSP, PCR Cell, Nuapada Addl. S.P., Nabarangpur
44 Gunanidhi Mallik, OPS DOB:18/06/1972 DSP, DIB, Nuapada Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Bolangir
45 Swastik Panda, OPS DOB:20/04/1988 ACP, Police Commissionerate Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Rayagada
46 Snehashis Sahoo, OPS DOB:22/07/1986 SDPO, Kamakhyanagar Addl. S.P., Kandhamal
47 Debajyoti Dash, , OPS DOB:27/11/1986 DSP, Hdgrs., Balasore Addi. S.P., Balasore
48 Sourav Otta, OPS DOB:08/02/1987 SDPO, Bhadrak Addl. S.P., DIB, Bargarh
49 Ritesh Kumar Mohapatra, OPS

DOB:02/06/1987

 DSP, CID, CB, Cuttack Addl. S.P., CID CB
50 0. Sarthak Ray, OPS DSP, STE, BBSR DOB:01/05/1992 SDPO, Udala Addl. S.P., Boudh
51 Ms.Manobrata Satapathy, OPS

DOB:16/06/1993

 SDPO, Sunabeda Addl. S.P., Koraput
52 Ms. Madhusikta Mishra, OPS DOB:03/05/1986 SDPO, Umerkote Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Jharsuguda
53 Satyavikash Bhuyan, OPS DOB:18/02/1990 DSP CID, CB, Cuttack Addl. S.P., CID CB
54 Ms. Seema Swain, OPS

DOB:14/02/1988

 DSP, CAW & CW

BBSR

 Addl. S.P.,Berhampur
55 Himansu Bhusan Behera, OPS

DOB:06/06/1987

 SDPO Sundargarh Sadar Addl. S.P., DIB, Bolangir
56 Ms. Ankita Kumbhar, OPS DOB:21/06/1991 SDPO, Titlagarh Addl. S.P., OHRC, BBSR
57 Sunaram Hembram, OPS DOB:05/03/1987 SDPO Sadar, Bhawanipatna Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
58 K.Kondadora Hari Prasad, OPS DOB:04/11/1988 ACP, Police Commissionerate, BBSR-CTC, BBSR Addl. S.P., Sonepur
59 Mahendra Nath Murmu, OPS DOB:10/06/1977 SDPO, Keonjhar Sadar Addl. S.P., DIB, Sundargarh
60 Ms. Santa Nutan Samad, OPS DOB:14/04/1983 DSP, PCR Cell, Kendrapara Addl. S.P., Sundargarh
61 Santak Jena, OPS DOB:31/05/1990 DSP Vigilance Orgn. Addl. S.P., Vigilance
62 Satyabrata Dash, OPS DOB:12/03/1983 DSP, DIB, Jagatsinghpur Addl SP, IUCAW, Jagatsinghpur
63 Anshuman Dwibedi, OPS DOB:02/02/1992 DSP, City, Bhadrak Addl. S.P., DIB, Bhadrak
64 Ms.Suman Ranjita Singh, OPS

DOB:22/02/1990

 DSP Hdqrs., Sambalpur Addl. S.P., Vigilance
65 Pratyusha Mohapatra, OPS DOB:17/03/1988 DSP Vigilance Addl. S.P., Barbil, Hdqrs. at Keonjhar
66 Arup Avishek Behera, OPS DOB:24/03/1990 SDPO, Kharia Addl. S.P., Bhadrak
67 Manoj Kumar Pujhari, OPS DOB:02/12/1975 DSP,DIB, Nawarangpur Addl. S.P., Jeypore, Koraput
68 Ms. Gayatri Pradhan, OPS DOB:26/12/1993 DSP, IUCAW, Balasore Addl. S.P., Balasore
69 Susanta Kumar Singh, OPS DOB:25/07/1983 ACP, Police Commissionerate, BBSR-CTC, BBSR Addl. S.P., DIB Kalahandi
70 Abhishek Panigrahi, OPS DOB:12/07/1989 SDPO, Badagaon Sundargarh Addl. S.P., DIB, Koraput
71 Amrit Kumar Panda, OPS DOB:03/07/1990 DSP, SOG, BBSR Addl. S.P., SOG(AET)
72 Swaraj Debata, OPS DOB:05/12/1992 SDPO, Bonai Rourkela Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
73 Santosh Kumar Barik, OPS DOB:05/11/1990 DSP, PCR Cell, Ganjam Addl. S.P., Intelligence
74 Alexius Kispotta, OPS DOB:11/05/1988 SDPO, Chitrakond Addl. S.P., Intelligence
75 Smt. Anjana Tudu, OPS DOB:01/01/1991 ACP, Police Commissionerate, BBSR-CTC. BBSR Addl. S.P., Cyber Cell, CID CB
77 Devjeet Bhattacharya, OPS DOB:16/05/1968 DSP, Intelligence Org. Addl. S.P., Intelligence
78 Alok Ranjan Ray, OPS DOB:18/05/1967 DSP, Hdqrs, Gajapati Addl. S.P., ER, Balasore
79 Kartik Chandra Mallick, OPS DOB:20/04/1968 SDPO, Chandabali Addl. S.P., SWR Koraput
80 Subhanarayan Muduli, OPS DOB:10/12/1971 ACP, Police, Commissionerate Addl. S.P., DIB, Cuttack
81 Smt. Kadambini Mishra, OPS DOB:01/07/1975 DSP, BPSPA,BBSR  Addl. S.P., Intelligence
82 Krushna Prasad Mishra, OPS DOB:22/04/1973 ACP, Police, Commissionerate Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Sundargarh
83 Jyotirmaya Bhukta, OPS DOB:04/06/1970 DSP, DIB, Keonjhar Addl. S.P., DIB, Keonjhar
84 Manas Ranjan Garnaik, OPS DOB:02/06/1975 ACP, Police Commissionrate Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
85 Rajat Ku. Ray, OPS DOB:21/06/1971 DSP, CID CB, Cuttack Addl. S.P., Security Wing, BBSR
86 Arun Ku. Sahoo, OPS DOB:06/09/1974 SDPO, Basta Addl. S.P., Intelligence
87 Khitish Kumar Jena, OPS DOB:05/05/1973 DSRP, IAHTU, Cuttack Addl. S.P., Intelligence
88 Ramakanta Sahoo, OPS DOB:18/01/1969 DSP, PTC, Angul Addl. S.P., Rourkela
89 Anadi Ch. Sethy, OPS DOB:04/05/1969 DSP, CIDCB,Cuttack Addl. S.P., DIB, Khurda
Also Read: 49 Police Inspectors Transferred In Odisha, Check Details
