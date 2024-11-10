89 DSPs promoted and transferred in Odisha, check full list here

Bhubaneswar: As many as 89 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and transferred in Odisha.
According to a notification issued by the Home Department of the State government, 89 OPS Group-A (Junior Branch) officers i.e. Deputy Superintendent of Police have been promoted to the grade of OPS (Senior Branch) i.e. Additional Superintendent of Police of the O.P.S. Cadre in the scale of pay of Rs 67700 208700 in level-13 in the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017 per month on ad-hoc basis for a period of one year from the date they actually join in the promotional post or till retirement or till the recommendation of the O.P.S.C. is received and accepted by the Government whichever is earlier.
On promotion to the grade of OPS Group-A (Senior Branch) i.e. Additional Superintendent of Police, they are posted as mentioned against each. Check details here:
|Sl
|Name of the Office/date of birth
|Present place of posting
|Place of posting recommended on promotion
|1
|Dakhin Charan Murmu, OPS Dob:25/05/1965
|DSP, Vigilance Organization
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|2
|Sangram Tudu, OPS DOB: 02/07/1971
|DSP, IAHTU, Sambalpur
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|3
|Mahendra Kumar Naik, OPS DOB:27I07/1965
|DSP, Int. Orgn.
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|4
|Smt Saubhagya Laxmi Pattnaik, OPS DOB:25/10/1970
|DSP, Hdqrs., Keonjhar
|Addl. S.P., HRPC
|5
|Shri Manoj Kumar Samant, OPS DOB:09/10/1972
|DSP, EOW, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., SIW
|6
|Smt Harapriya Naik, OPS DOB:10/02/1970
|DSP, Hdqrs., Khurdha
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Keonjhar
|7
|Shri Debisankar Pratap, OPS DOB:11/06/1970
|SDPO, Berhampur
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Puri
|8
|Shri Rabi Narayan Padhy OPS DOB:22/04/1971
|DSP, CAW & CW, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., OHRC, BBSR
|9
|Shri Debendra Narayan Dash, OPS DOB:01/01/1971
|DSP, EOW, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., CID CB
|10
|Mr Raj Kishore Dash, OPS DOB:07I01/1972
|DSP, PCR Cell, Nawrangpur
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Malkangiri
|11
|Shri Suprasanna Kumar Mallick, OPS
DOB:03/02/1969
|DPO, Phulbani, Sadar
|Addl. S.P., Railways
|12
|Shri Sudhakar Sahoo, OPS DOB:05/10/1966
|SDPO, Sarankul,
|Addl. S.P,, Kendrapara
|13
|Shri Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar, OPS
DOB:23/09/1968
|DSP, IUCAW, Bargarh
|Addl. S.P., Deogarh
|14
|SmtNilimarani Panda, OPS DOB:12/07/1972
|DSP, CID CB, Cuttack
|Addl. S.P., CID CB
|15
|Shri Sudarsan Dash, OPS DOB:01/04/1969
|SDPO, Betnoti
|Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
|16
|Shri Pravat Kumar Biswal, OPS 25. DOB:28/04/1969
|DSP, DIB, Bhadrak
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Dhenkanal
|17
|Shri Ranjan Kumar Day, OPS DOB:23/03/1969
|DSP, DIB, Ganjam
|Addl. S.P., Bhanjanagar
|18
|Smt Anupama Mohapatra, OPS
DOB:04/08/1968
|DSP, Vigilance Orgn
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Angul
|19
|Smt. Puspalata Barik, OPS DOB:05/01/1972
|DSP, PCR Cell, Bhadrak
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Jajpur
|20
|Shri Atanu Kumar Rout, OPS DOB:05/05/1971
|Liasioning Officer, SFSL, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., SFSL
|21
|Mr Deepak Ranjan Jena, OPS DOB:25/05/1966
|SDPO, Hindol
|Addl. S.P.,DIB, Kandhamal
|22
|Sandhya Rani Sahu, OPS DOB:22/01/1973
|DSP, Vigilance Orgn
|Addl. S.P., Vigilance
|23
|Arun Kumar Dalai, OPS DOB: 26/05/1966
|DSP, Int. Orgn.
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|24
|Shri Subhranshu Shekhar Mishra, OPS DOB:16/11/1972
|SDPO, Balugaon
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Kalahandi
|25
|Shri Niranjan Padhi, OPS DOB:26/O7/1967
|SDRPO, Rayagada
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Dhenkanal
|26
|Shri Niranjan Behera (A), OPS
DOB:04/02/1969
|DSP, CAW&CW, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Balasore
|27
|Shri Abani Kumar Mohanty, OPS DOB:21/06/1972
|DSP, Int. Orgn.,
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|28
|Shri Jitendra Kumar Dalai, OPS DOB:20/04/1971
|DSP, PCR Cell, Keonjhar
|Addl. S.P., BPSPA
|29
|Shri Sujit Kumar Panda, OPS DOB:08/05/1969
|DSP, Hdgrs., Cuttack
|Addl. S.P., PTC Angul
|30
|Aswini Kumar Nayak, OPS DOB: 24/10/1968
|SDPO, R. Udayagiri
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Balasore
|31
|Shri Prabin Chandra Tripathy. OPS DOB:01/02/1970
|DSP, STE, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., BPSPA
|32
|Smt.Sabita Majhi, OPS DOB:22/04/1966
|DSP, PCR Cell, Jajpur
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Mayurbhanj
|33
|Chinmaya Kumar Naik, OPS DOB: 12/05/1980
|ADC to Governor, Odisha
|Addl. S.P., Kalinganagar
|34
|Dr.Chandra Sekhar Hota, OPS
DOB:01/07/1985
|DSP, DIB, Gajapati
|Addl. S.P., BPSPA
|35
|Smt. Sasmita Sahoo, OPS DOB:01/02/1975
|DSP, EOW, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., EOWN
|36
|Bimal Kanta Nayak, OPS
DOB:28/11/1976
|DSP, IUCAW, Bhadrak
|Addl. S.P., PTC Angul
|37
|Sasanka Sekhar Beura, OPS DOB:11/11/1987
|SDPO, Balsore, Sadar
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Sambalpur
|38
|Akash Chandra Sahoo, OPS DOB:14/05/1981
|DSP, BPSPA, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., PTI Byree
|39
|Deepak Kumar Gochhayat, OPS
DOB:17/05/1982
|DSP, Hdqrs., Mayurbhanj
|Addi SP, Mayurbhan
|40
|Sanjaya Kumar Mohapatra, OPS
DOB:14/01/1976
|SDPO, Aska
|Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
|41
|Smt. Indurekha Paschimakabat, OPS DOB:12/07/1982
|OPS, SDPO, Pallahara
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Bargarh
|42
|Gautam Kisan, OPS DOB:25/06/1981
|ACP, Police Commissionerate
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Mayurbhanj
|43
|Aditya Sen,, OPS DOB:14/04/1980
|DSP, PCR Cell, Nuapada
|Addl. S.P., Nabarangpur
|44
|Gunanidhi Mallik, OPS DOB:18/06/1972
|DSP, DIB, Nuapada
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Bolangir
|45
|Swastik Panda, OPS DOB:20/04/1988
|ACP, Police Commissionerate
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Rayagada
|46
|Snehashis Sahoo, OPS DOB:22/07/1986
|SDPO, Kamakhyanagar
|Addl. S.P., Kandhamal
|47
|Debajyoti Dash, , OPS DOB:27/11/1986
|DSP, Hdgrs., Balasore
|Addi. S.P., Balasore
|48
|Sourav Otta, OPS DOB:08/02/1987
|SDPO, Bhadrak
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Bargarh
|49
|Ritesh Kumar Mohapatra, OPS
DOB:02/06/1987
|DSP, CID, CB, Cuttack
|Addl. S.P., CID CB
|50
|0. Sarthak Ray, OPS DSP, STE, BBSR DOB:01/05/1992
|SDPO, Udala
|Addl. S.P., Boudh
|51
|Ms.Manobrata Satapathy, OPS
DOB:16/06/1993
|SDPO, Sunabeda
|Addl. S.P., Koraput
|52
|Ms. Madhusikta Mishra, OPS DOB:03/05/1986
|SDPO, Umerkote
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Jharsuguda
|53
|Satyavikash Bhuyan, OPS DOB:18/02/1990
|DSP CID, CB, Cuttack
|Addl. S.P., CID CB
|54
|Ms. Seema Swain, OPS
DOB:14/02/1988
|DSP, CAW & CW
BBSR
|Addl. S.P.,Berhampur
|55
|Himansu Bhusan Behera, OPS
DOB:06/06/1987
|SDPO Sundargarh Sadar
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Bolangir
|56
|Ms. Ankita Kumbhar, OPS DOB:21/06/1991
|SDPO, Titlagarh
|Addl. S.P., OHRC, BBSR
|57
|Sunaram Hembram, OPS DOB:05/03/1987
|SDPO Sadar, Bhawanipatna
|Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
|58
|K.Kondadora Hari Prasad, OPS DOB:04/11/1988
|ACP, Police Commissionerate, BBSR-CTC, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., Sonepur
|59
|Mahendra Nath Murmu, OPS DOB:10/06/1977
|SDPO, Keonjhar Sadar
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Sundargarh
|60
|Ms. Santa Nutan Samad, OPS DOB:14/04/1983
|DSP, PCR Cell, Kendrapara
|Addl. S.P., Sundargarh
|61
|Santak Jena, OPS DOB:31/05/1990
|DSP Vigilance Orgn.
|Addl. S.P., Vigilance
|62
|Satyabrata Dash, OPS DOB:12/03/1983
|DSP, DIB, Jagatsinghpur
|Addl SP, IUCAW, Jagatsinghpur
|63
|Anshuman Dwibedi, OPS DOB:02/02/1992
|DSP, City, Bhadrak
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Bhadrak
|64
|Ms.Suman Ranjita Singh, OPS
DOB:22/02/1990
|DSP Hdqrs., Sambalpur
|Addl. S.P., Vigilance
|65
|Pratyusha Mohapatra, OPS DOB:17/03/1988
|DSP Vigilance
|Addl. S.P., Barbil, Hdqrs. at Keonjhar
|66
|Arup Avishek Behera, OPS DOB:24/03/1990
|SDPO, Kharia
|Addl. S.P., Bhadrak
|67
|Manoj Kumar Pujhari, OPS DOB:02/12/1975
|DSP,DIB, Nawarangpur
|Addl. S.P., Jeypore, Koraput
|68
|Ms. Gayatri Pradhan, OPS DOB:26/12/1993
|DSP, IUCAW, Balasore
|Addl. S.P., Balasore
|69
|Susanta Kumar Singh, OPS DOB:25/07/1983
|ACP, Police Commissionerate, BBSR-CTC, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., DIB Kalahandi
|70
|Abhishek Panigrahi, OPS DOB:12/07/1989
|SDPO, Badagaon Sundargarh
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Koraput
|71
|Amrit Kumar Panda, OPS DOB:03/07/1990
|DSP, SOG, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., SOG(AET)
|72
|Swaraj Debata, OPS DOB:05/12/1992
|SDPO, Bonai Rourkela
|Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
|73
|Santosh Kumar Barik, OPS DOB:05/11/1990
|DSP, PCR Cell, Ganjam
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|74
|Alexius Kispotta, OPS DOB:11/05/1988
|SDPO, Chitrakond
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|75
|Smt. Anjana Tudu, OPS DOB:01/01/1991
|ACP, Police Commissionerate, BBSR-CTC. BBSR
|Addl. S.P., Cyber Cell, CID CB
|77
|Devjeet Bhattacharya, OPS DOB:16/05/1968
|DSP, Intelligence Org.
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|78
|Alok Ranjan Ray, OPS DOB:18/05/1967
|DSP, Hdqrs, Gajapati
|Addl. S.P., ER, Balasore
|79
|Kartik Chandra Mallick, OPS DOB:20/04/1968
|SDPO, Chandabali
|Addl. S.P., SWR Koraput
|80
|Subhanarayan Muduli, OPS DOB:10/12/1971
|ACP, Police, Commissionerate
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Cuttack
|81
|Smt. Kadambini Mishra, OPS DOB:01/07/1975
|DSP, BPSPA,BBSR
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|82
|Krushna Prasad Mishra, OPS DOB:22/04/1973
|ACP, Police, Commissionerate
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Sundargarh
|83
|Jyotirmaya Bhukta, OPS DOB:04/06/1970
|DSP, DIB, Keonjhar
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Keonjhar
|84
|Manas Ranjan Garnaik, OPS DOB:02/06/1975
|ACP, Police Commissionrate
|Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
|85
|Rajat Ku. Ray, OPS DOB:21/06/1971
|DSP, CID CB, Cuttack
|Addl. S.P., Security Wing, BBSR
|86
|Arun Ku. Sahoo, OPS DOB:06/09/1974
|SDPO, Basta
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|87
|Khitish Kumar Jena, OPS DOB:05/05/1973
|DSRP, IAHTU, Cuttack
|Addl. S.P., Intelligence
|88
|Ramakanta Sahoo, OPS DOB:18/01/1969
|DSP, PTC, Angul
|Addl. S.P., Rourkela
|89
|Anadi Ch. Sethy, OPS DOB:04/05/1969
|DSP, CIDCB,Cuttack
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Khurda