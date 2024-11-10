89 DSPs promoted and transferred in Odisha, check full list here

Bhubaneswar: As many as 89 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and transferred in Odisha.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department of the State government, 89 OPS Group-A (Junior Branch) officers i.e. Deputy Superintendent of Police have been promoted to the grade of OPS (Senior Branch) i.e. Additional Superintendent of Police of the O.P.S. Cadre in the scale of pay of Rs 67700 208700 in level-13 in the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017 per month on ad-hoc basis for a period of one year from the date they actually join in the promotional post or till retirement or till the recommendation of the O.P.S.C. is received and accepted by the Government whichever is earlier.

On promotion to the grade of OPS Group-A (Senior Branch) i.e. Additional Superintendent of Police, they are posted as mentioned against each. Check details here: