84 vehicles including Audi, Fortuner and Thar seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a sincere effort to reduce anti-social activities and to enhance road safety, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack carried out an intensified drive against drunken driving under the “Safe City Drive” initiative and seizes 84 vehicles last night.

Vehicle like Audi, Toyota Furtuner, Scorpio, Thar, Škoda, Hundai Creta, Innova, Honda Amaze etc were seized during the enforcement drive which was conducted by all the 24 police stations of Bhubaneswar.

The drive was carried out under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, and DCP Prateek Singh.

Out of the total 84 vehicles, the Bhubaneswar- Traffic Police Station-I seized 13 vehicles, including 12 four-wheelers and 1 two-wheeler and Traffic Police Station-II seized 36 vehicles including 25 four-wheelers and 11 two-wheelers.

At the police checkpoints, several violators attempted to evade capture by making U-turns and driving dangerously in reverse under the influence of alcohol. Prepared for such eventualities, the police teams deployed spikes to halt and seize these vehicles, resulting in the seizure of 2 four-wheelers and 12 two-wheelers for reverse riding.

Cases have filed in court against the violators 84. The violators have to pay fines in the court and after obtaining release order, they will take their seized vehicles. Police have recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Two FIRs have been filed against drunk drivers who tried to run over the police team driving recklessly in reverse direction and obstructing police in discharge of the duty. Police have arrested 3 such persons and forwarded to court and they have been remanded to jail custody.

Adopting a “Zero Tolerance Approach,” the Police Commissioner appealed to the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol as it is essential for ensuring road safety and protecting lives.