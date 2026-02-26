82 teams from 52 countries to take part FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship 2026 at KIIT University

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as 82 teams from 52 countries will take part in the upcoming FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship 2026 to be held at KIIT University from March 4.

For the first time in India, a Beach Volleyball World Championship is being hosted inside a university campus. The championship will bring together 164 international athletes, with over 300 accredited participants at KIIT.

The mega sporting event will continue till March 8, 2026.

Earlier today, KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta this morning visited the venue to review the preparations for the upcoming FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship 2026 at KIIT University.

In his reaction, Samanta said, “It is truly a proud moment for all of us that a Beach Volleyball World Championship here. I sincerely thank the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) and its President, Hon’ble Mr. Fabio Azevedo, for giving us the opportunity to host this prestigious Beach Volleyball Championship in Odisha.”

“Whenever we host the world, I feel personally responsible to see every arrangement with care and attention. Our teams are working with dedication and discipline, and I am confident we will present a championship that makes Odisha and our country proud. My best wishes to everyone involved,” he added.