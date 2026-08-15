80th Independence Day Observed at KIIT and KISS

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Bhubaneswar: The 80th Independence Day observed at various campuses of KIIT University and KISS. At the main event organized at KIIT Campus-6, KIIT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh attended as the Chief Guest and hoisted the National Flag.

Employees of KIIT, NCC cadets, and members of the Security Department participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

Similarly, at the Independence Day ceremony held at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), eminent Kannada journalist and Chief Editor of the Kannada daily Vishwavaani, Vishweshwar Bhat, attended as the Chief Guest.

He hoisted the national flag and addressed the students. He said, “Now we must achieve freedom from poverty, freedom from illiteracy, and freedom through education.”

Praising the work of Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, he added, “I always remember Achyuta Samanta for his great dedication and inspiration. He continues to inspire generation after generation.”

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“The future of the students is now in the best hands, in safe hands, and under the best care,” said Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, while addressing the students.

“Our progress lies in your progress. Until you progress, we will neither be happy nor satisfied. You will have a role to play in the developed India that is to come. KISS has been running beautifully for the last 35 years. We will make it even more beautiful,” he added.

Among others present were KISS Secretary R.N. Dash, KIIT University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Raju K. D., Registrar Gyan Ranjan Mohanty, Senior Director General Dr. Debashis Bandyopadhyay, and KISS University Registrar Dr. Prashanta Routray.

At KIMS, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. C.B.K. Mohanty, in KIIT International School, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar, and in KIIT Public School, Principal Dilip Kumar Tripathy hoisted the flag. The program at KISS concluded with a parade by students followed by cultural performances.

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