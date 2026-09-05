800 Buildings in Odisha Face Fire Safety Notices; Drive Begins Sept 15

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A large number of buildings across Odisha have come under the fire department’s scrutiny for failing to meet mandatory safety certification requirements, prompting the state to prepare a month-long enforcement campaign from September 15.

As reported by the Times of India, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service (OFES) has served notices this year to around 800 buildings and establishments across multiple categories. The department will now step up inspections and preventive audits under a special drive aimed at improving compliance with fire safety regulations.

The violations span both residential and commercial properties. According to OFES, the notices issued this year include:

258 residential complexes

172 hotels

100 educational institutions

14 healthcare facilities

32 business establishments

63 industrial units

86 mercantile buildings

34 places of assembly

The scale of the action comes after fire incidents were recently reported in several buildings that did not possess fire safety certificates. The department has said stronger compliance is needed to reduce the risk of such incidents and protect lives as well as property.

Fire audits to take centre stage

Under the campaign, officials will conduct intensive preventive audits of buildings and establishments covered by fire safety rules. The exercise will not be limited to inspections.

The OFES will organise demonstrations, camps, workshops and exhibitions to spread awareness about fire prevention and safety measures. Building owners, occupiers and other stakeholders will be among those targeted through these programmes.

The department has named the campaign “Surakhsit Odisha, Vikashit Odisha”. OFES IGP Umashankar Dash said the initiative is intended to improve fire safety compliance and prevent incidents in buildings that have not secured the required certification.

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Dash said protecting lives and property from fires remains the department’s mandate. He also pointed out that many fire incidents can be prevented through awareness, compliance and vigilance, while warning that violators could face stringent action.

State plans certification database

One of the major components of the exercise will be the creation of a database covering buildings and establishments that require fire safety certificates.

The proposed system will record whether each such property has the necessary certification. Officials expect it to give authorities a more effective way to track compliance and identify establishments that remain outside the required safety framework.

The department also plans to bring other licensing authorities and insurance companies into the campaign. OFES said self-compliance, cooperation and coordination among stakeholders would remain priorities as the state works to improve adherence to fire safety requirements.

Safety compliance tied to ease of doing business

The fire department’s initiative is also being aligned with the Odisha government’s “ease of doing business” mandate.

According to IGP Dash, the objective is not only to enforce fire safety requirements but also to ensure that Odisha’s economic and infrastructure growth takes place in a safe environment.

The month-long campaign will therefore combine enforcement with awareness and preventive measures, with the department seeking greater cooperation from building owners and other stakeholders across the state.