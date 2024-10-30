80 passengers arrested for traveling in trains illegally in Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as 80 passengers were arrested by the Cuttack unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today on charges of traveling in trains illegally.

The RPF heightened patrolling in trains and station during the high traffic festival season of Diwali and Chhath Puja. To ensure safe, secured and hassle free journey of the passengers, the RPF conducted massive drive against unauthorised travellers, travelling in ladies/ disabled compartment, without proper tickets and arrested 80 persons under different sections of Railway Act.

The arrested Offenders produced before the Court of Special Railway Magistrate, where fine Rs-27600 was collected from the violators.

Additional Officer’s & Staff have been deployed at CTC Station even as the RPF appealed to passengers to refrain from carrying inflammable like firecrackers during their journey in trains.

Stringent surveillance through monitoring of CCTV footage is being maintained at the station for early identification of any suspicious activities.