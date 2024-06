8-yr-old boy gets swept away in drain in Bhubaneswar, rescued and hospitalized

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a eight year old fell into an open drain in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

According to reliable reports, the minor boy was a resident of Unit-III Masjid Colony.

Immediately the locals informed the police. The police reached the spot along with the ODRAF rescue team.

According to the latest information, the boy has been rescued from Laxmisagar area and has been rushed to the hospital. Further detailed reports awaited.