8 year old kid dies in crocodile attack in Angul, Odisha CM announces Rs 6 lakh ex gratia

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
kid dies in crocodile attack in Angul

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, an eight year old boy was killed in in Tikarpada of Angul district in Odisha on Saturday after being attacked by crocodile.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief and condolences to the family over the death of the boy.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also announced to provide an ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 6 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased boy’s family.

It is to be noted that the boy was playing at the Ghata sahi near the River in Tikarpada today when he was attacked by a crocodile. The crocodile dragged him into the River water. Later, when the villagers rescued the boy by then he was already dead.

The deceased boy has been identified as Sameer Naik (8) from Tikarpada village near the Satakoshia gorge in Angul district.

Satkosia Gorge

Also read: BEO imposes ‘No helmet, no salary’ rule in this Block of Gajapati dist, watch

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6655 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.