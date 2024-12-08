8-year-old boy killed, father critical after falling into River with bike in Odisha

Tangi: In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy was killed while his father has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition in Khordha district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place on the Tangi-Kalupada road under Tangi Police Station limits.

The deceased 8 year old boy has been identified as Duggu Maharana. His father has been identified as Santosh Maharana of Kamara Sahi in Jaripada village under Chilika Block.

As per reports, the father and son were returning from Chandapur after finishing a dance class today when they faced the accident. They somehow fell into the River along with the bike in Badasankha area on the Kalupada-Tangi road.

Following the accident the locals rushed to the spot and rescued them. They were soon rushed to Tangi hospital. However, later it was known that the boy succumbed to the injury. As the health condition of Santosh Maharana further deteriorated he was shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. He is struggling to survive in the hospital as of now.

After getting information Tangi Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.