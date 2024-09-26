8 year old boy drowns in pond in Odisha’s Puri district

Kakatpur: In a tragic incident, an eight year old boy drowned in Puri district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in the Gangapur village in Kakatpur-Astaranga area.

The deceased boy has been identified as Debi Prasad Dash. He was a student of standard 2.

As per reports, today family members of the boy searched for him ahead of the school time so that he can be ready and go to the school. However, as they could not trace out they searched here and there in the village.

After some time some people spotted the body of the boy floating in the water of the pond. He was fished out of the water and rushed to the health centre of Bangurigan. However, the doctor announced him brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the boy.