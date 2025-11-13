8 trapped in giant swing at Cuttack’s Bali Yatra festival rescued safely, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: As many as 8 persons who had been trapped in the giant swing at the Bali Yatra ground in Cuttack yesterday night have been successfully rescued by the Fire Service personnel. They were rescued after getting trapped for about 3 hours at a height of 50 feet above the ground. However, the Fire Services Dept officials rescued them with the help of a sky lifter.

It is to be noted that 8 persons had been trapped yesterday night in the giant hammer swing at the Bali Yatra ground in Cuttack of Odisha after the giant swing stopped operating due to a technical glitch. Despite best effort by the operators of the swing they could not be rescued. Hence, the fire service department officers were called.

The Firemen reached the spot and put tough effort for more than 2 hours and finally rescued the 8 trapped people with the use of a Bronto skylift machine. They were rescued one after one.

Following the incident senior Police officials including Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari reached the spot.

After the rescue, the trapped people were admitted to the hospital.

