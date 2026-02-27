8 students injured after Auto overturns in Odisha’s Nayagarh district

Advertisement

Daspalla: At least 8 students injured after an Auto rickshaw overturned in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Friday. The accident took place near the Chinapahanra chhaka under Daspalla Block of the district.

As per reports, some students from Nuagaon area under Banigochha police station limits and Kalasakhman area had gone to the Radha Mohan Nodal High School in Daspalla, about 40 km away from their place, to appear for the exams. While returning, the autorickshaw in which they were travelling lost balance and overturned on the road.

Accordingly, 8 students got injured. The locals rescued the students and admitted them to Daspalla hospital.