8 seriously injured as labourers’ pickup van overturns in Rayagada

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Rayagada: Talana Ghat under Putasing Police Station limits of Rayagada district has witnessed a serious road accident.

A Max pickup van carrying laborers overturned here. Sources said that around 25 labourers are believed to be inside the pickup van.

These labourers were going to Dokashikala village under Padmapur block from Sagada village for paddy transplantation work.

It is learnt that the vehicle overturned as the driver allegedly lost his control on the wheels.

According to reports at least 8 people have been seriously injured in the accident while about 10 more injured.

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The team of Gunupur Fire Service, Putasing Police rushed to the site for the rescue of labourers post incident.

Serious injured labourers have been rescued and rushed to a gunupur hospital for the treatment.

According to reports, all seriously injured persons were rushed to the hospitals at Paralakhemundi and Rayagada for further medical management after giving first aid at the scene.

As per the locals all the victims were laborers of the Sagada village.

The vehicle has been seized by the police and a probe into the incident was initiated soon after its arrival at the accident site.