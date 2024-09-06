8 rooms turn to ashes after fire breaks out in Odisha’s Kendrapara dist

Advertisement

Rajkanika: In a tragic incident at least 8 rooms gutted and thus all the furnitures inside these rooms turned to ashes after a fire broke out in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Thursday night. The incident took place in the Katana village under Rajkanika Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, yesterday late at night a fire broke out in the Katana village. Soon the fire spread to wider area. The family members alarmed for help and tried to douse the fire with the help of their neighbours but in vain.

Meanwhile, the fire department was informed about the mishap. After getting information, the fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, by then as many as 8 rooms had gutted.

The reason of the fire mishap is said to be electric short circuit.

Now the victim families are waiting for government assistance for their loss of property. No humans have been affected by this fire as per reports.