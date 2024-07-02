8 OAS Officers given new appointments, posted as ministers’ private secretaries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today gave new appointments to as many as eight OAS officers and posted them as private secretaries/OSDs of different ministers. The General Administration Department issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, BDA Joint Commissioner Biswaranjan Rath has been transferred and posted as private secretary to Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida.

Likewise, Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Department Pradeep Kumar Sahoo has been transferred and posted as private secretary to Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Bhubaneswar sub-collector Mahendra Panda has been transferred and appointed as private secretary to Commerce & Transport and Steel & Mines Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

Additional District Magistrate in Bhadrak Sambit Kumar Garnayak has been transferred and posted as private secretary to Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Rayagada Additional District Magistrate Trinath Majhi has been transferred and posted as private secretary to School & Mass Education and ST&SC Development Minister Nityananda Gond.

Additional Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad in Ganjam Pratap Chandra Pradhan has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Minister of State for Fisheries & ARD, MS & ME Gokulananda Mallik.

BDA Land Officer Manoj Kumar Behera has been transferred and posted as OSD in the office of Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida.

General Manager of OSDMA Sampad Kumar Dalai has been transferred and posted as OSD in the office of Higher Education and Sports & Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

